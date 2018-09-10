Marijuana, annexation on agendas

Planning Commission findings on marijuana standards will be one of the agenda items when the Sunnyside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. today at the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.

Tomorrow at 7 p.m. at 601 7th St., The Prosser City council will consider an annexation request on its agenda. It expects to set a hearing on the matter for Oct. 9.

The request is made by David Stockdale and Teresa Stockdale, owners of the property. Its current assessed value is about $113,000.

Prosser will also consider an agreement that would allow placement of art pieces of the Historic Downtown Prosser Association on city property.

In addition to marijuana standards, Sunnyside will consider authorizing City Manager to sign an agreement with Natural Selection Farms for the wastewater treatment plant’s bio-solid.