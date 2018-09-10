Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

September 6

Resident complaint on Grandridge Road.

Welfare check on West Second Street.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Forsell Road.

Welfare check on Wyant Way.

Assist resident on Carriage Court.

Residential alarm on Esperanza Drive.

Assist resident on Pleasant Avenue.

Welfare check on Forsell Road.

Animal problem on Hillcrest Road.

Animal problem on Sandy Lane at Rocky Ford Road.

Traffic offense on Hickory Road at Brewer Road.

Public service on West Fifth Street.

September 7

Intoxication on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on North Fourth Street at Wilson Highway.

Assault on Fern Street, Mabton.

GRANGER POLICE

September 6

Juvenile problem on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Main Street.

Information on East A Street.

Parking problem on Sixth Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

September 6

Domestic disturbance on Jefferson Street.

Civil matter on Eighth Street.

SUNNYSIDE ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

September 4

Heather L. Vanarendonk Budde, DOB 06/12/85, knowingly making a false statement.

Benito Cardenas, DOB 02/18/59, fourth-degree assault.

Elias Hernandez, DOB 04/03/79, hit-and-run attended and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Rut Suarez, DOB 11/19/92, third-degree driving while license suspended.

september 5

Noel Cruz, DOB 08/19/66, Sunnyside court commitment.

Manuel Jimenez-Mora, DOB 02/26/85, Sunnyside court commitment.

Teodoro S. Delgado, DOB 11/30/65, Sunnyside court commitment.

Manuel E. Campos III, DOB 08/16/90, Grandview court commitment.

Ricardo G. Gonzalez, DOB 12/01/66, Grandview court commitment.

september 6

Miguel A. Canales, DOB 02/05/89, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Jose F. Garcia, DOB 01/05/81, violation of a domestic violence protection order and shoplifting.

Silvester J. Garza, DOB 08/02/90, Sunnyside court commitment.

Joseph L. Duncan, DOB 05/10/85, third-degree driving while license suspended and reckless driving.

SUNNYSIDE fire

September 4

Aid call on East Alexander Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on North Sixth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on North 16th Street.

Aid call on East Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on West Lincoln Avenue. Automatic alarm.

september 5

Aid call on East South Hill Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Sunnyside Mabton Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Fire alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway. Accidentally tripped.

Aid call on Outlook Road. Unable to locate.

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82, Milepost 66. Canceled.

Aid call on South 13th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

September 6

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82, Milepost 61. No transport.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

September 6

Abandoned vehicle on East Lincoln Avenue.

Trespassing on Snipes Cabin.

Traffic stop on Scoon at Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle prowl on South First Street.

Domestic disturbance on Irving Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Harrison Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Edison Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Seventh Street.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal bite on Liberty Lane.

Non-injury crash on East South Hill Road.

Warrant service on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on Picard Place.

Animal problem on South Third Street.

Welfare check on North Avenue at North 14th Street.

Transport on North Front Street.

Attempt to locate on Yakima Valley Highway.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South 10th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Vehicle theft on South Second Street.

Recovered stolen property on Piscoe Avenue, Toppenish.

Domestic disturbance on West Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash on North Sixth Street.

Business alarm on Eastway Drive.

Assist resident on West Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Terry Street.

Animal bite on Tacoma.

Livestock incident on Midvale Road at Duffy Road.

Assist agency on East Harrison Avenue.

Illegal burning on Woods Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Driving under the influence on Interstate 82 East at Milepost 69.

Traffic hazard on South 13th Street at Gregory Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Centennial Park.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on Scoon Road at North Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

September 7

Assist agency on McBride Street.

WAPATO POLICE

September 6

Threats on South Camas Avenue at Keppler Way.

Assist agency on West First Street.

Injury crash on West First Street at South Naches Avenue.

September 7

Non-injury crash on North Track Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

September 6

Assist agency on Donald Road, Wapato.

Traffic stop on Lateral A Road at state Highway 97, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstances on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Vehicle theft on Robison Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstances on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstances on Harrah Road, Wapato.

Shots fired on Ray Road at Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Jefferson Street, Mabton.

Information on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Juvenile problem on Burr Street, Buena.

Runaway juvenile on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstances on Buena Road.

Assist agency on East Harrison Avenue, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Traffic offense on Hickory Road at Brewer Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Fern Street, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on Bishop Road at Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

Assist resident on Main Street at state Highway 22, Mabton.

Assault on Fern Street, Mabton.

ZILLAH POLICE

september 6

Livestock incident on First Avenue.

Information on Ann Street.

Welfare check on Cheyne Road.

Fraud on First Avenue.

Disorderly on Maple Way.

Malicious mischief on Maple Way.

Suspicious circumstances on Maple Way.

Trespassing on Reo Drive.

september 7

Noise complaint on F Street.