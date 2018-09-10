Prosser community group receives grant

OneMain Financial is hosting a “Made on Main Street” event on Sunday, Sept. 9, to celebrate the $25,000 grant awarded to the Historic Downtown Prosser Association.

The organization is using this money to create a clean, unified look in Prosser’s historic downtown by positioning new trash receptacles and planters throughout the streets.

“Made on Main Street,” a partnership between OneMain Financial and Main Street America, provides community action grants for innovative neighborhood transformation projects across the country. Six additional grants have been awarded to organizations across the nation.

“We’re thrilled to award this grant to the Historic Downtown Prosser Association,” OneMain Financial Chief Marketing Officer Kim Wijkstrom said.

“They have shown so much love for and pride in their city, and we’re excited to help them highlight their historic downtown center,” she said.

“At OneMain Financial, we believe individuals thrive when communities thrive and feel this project aligns with that vision.”

Since 2016, the Historic Prosser Association has been leading the community in an extensive visioning project to identify key locations in need of improvement.

Creating an appealing city center, reflecting the unique local history, became the community’s top priority.

With the help of OneMain Financial, volunteers will replace old trash cans and planters with 10 new trash receptacles, 28 pole brackets to support signage and flower baskets, and 25 street planters filled with native perennial plants.

A large-scale volunteer weekend is scheduled to take place in Prosser this coming Saturday and Sunday to help clean and prepare the area for the upcoming project, which is set to be completed next spring.

“Community members have put a lot of time and effort over the years into envisioning this project,” Historic Downtown Prosser Association Executive Director Jesalyn Cole said.

“We are excited to put the Made on Main Street grant funds to use in bringing this vision to fruition through downtown beautification projects,” she said.

OneMain Financial will be hosting a free, family-friendly block party to celebrate the grant award and the upcoming restoration project.

Sunday’s event will be at 715 Sixth St. from 2-5 p.m.

Festivities will include complimentary food, games, crafts, artisan vendors and more.