Scoring benefits cancer program

Football teams weren’t just playing for the glory of the win last Friday.

Throughout the month, every touchdown scored by teams throughout the state will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

That’s because they are taking part in the Touchdowns Against Cancer program, a partnership between the hospital, MaxPreps and Pledge It.

Fans of the high school football teams can visit touchdownsagainstcancer.com to find their team and pledge a donation for every touchdown scored by the team.

“Hopefully, our collective efforts can motivate the patients and doctors at St. Jude as much as they continue to inspire us,” Scott Shirley, founder and CEO of Pledge It, said.

Founder and President of MaxPreps Andy Beal said He is hoping teams will be competing for more than “… just victory in a game.”

Both urge fans to join in the fight against Cancer, pledging their support to the program.