Sunnyside driver recovering

A 38-year-old woman from Sunnyside is recovering from injuries sustained when her vehicle left an off-ramp on I-182 and struck a sign.

Whitney G. Palomarez was transported to Kadlec Medical Center to be treated for her injuries Wednesday.

The Washington State Patrol said she was speeding too fast for conditions on the freeway when she exited on the George Washington Way off-ramp near Richland, crashing her 2011 Chevrolet Traverse.

She was cited for speeding too fast for conditions.