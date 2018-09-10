Sunnyside topples Cleveland

Four touchdowns by four different players had Sunnyside mixing it up for a 28-0 victory over host Cleveland of Seattle on Friday.

Fabian Chavez scored on a 12-yard run, Derrick Escamilla ran the ball 44 yards for a TD, Jonathan Sanchez caught a 21-yard touchdown pass and Israel Morales recovered a Cleveland fumble to run the ball into the endzone.

That type of overall team effort is what coach John Lobbestael has been working on the past few years, keeping opponents guessing.

The rushing was spread among six different players.

Escamilla, current quarterback and former running back, led the Grizzlies with 197 yards on 11 carries. He completed 7 of 17 passes for another 115 yards.

Sunnyside tallied 255 rushing yards on 27 carries overall.

Collecting 31 yard on 9 runs was Saul Macias, Chavez gained 12 yards on two carries, Marcus Maldonado had three totes for a total of 13 yards, Ethan Maldonado had a 3 yard carry, and Eddie Davila lost a yard on one tote.

Adding to the passing effort was Ethan Montelongo, who delivered the ball on one of three attempts for 8 yards, bringing the passing yards to 123 on 8 completed passes.

Receivers Sanchez and Mike Rivera collected on a combined 8 catches, evenly splitting them. Rivera had 64 yards on his four, and Sanchez tallied 59 on the other four.

The Grizzlies (2-0) host Richland this coming Friday in Columbia Basin Big-9 action. The Bombers expected to be a 4A power and dominate the Big-9 again.