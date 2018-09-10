Transient faces charge

Sunnyside Police arrested Tommy Lee Privett, 49, a transient, for a felony violation of a domestic violence protection order.
He has two previous arrests and convictions for violating a no-contact order, records show.
Privett was in Yakima County Superior Court Friday to face the latest charge.
