Volleyball teams net wins on Thursday

It was a night of victory for Sunnyside, Sunnyside Christian, Grandview and Prosser volleyball teams Thursday.

The Grizzlies defeated Pasco 3-0, Knights won 3-0 against Mabton, Greyhounds secured a 3-0 win against Wapato and Mustangs battled to a 3-2 win over Othello in non-league action.

Sunnyside at Pasco

“Sunnyside came out strong against Pasco,” Grizzlies coach Jamie Palmer said.

There was lots of energy on the court, and she could see the potential for the win from the onset.

“Sunnyside stayed ahead each game for the entire match,” Palmer said, noting the Grizzlies (1-1) didn’t allow the Bulldogs to gain the upper hand in any of the three sets.

“As a coaching staff, it was exciting to see these girls, many of which are seniors, bring a dominating attitude to the court,” she said.

Each player contributed to the 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 victory, Palmer said.

Miriam Galvan had an ace, 3 kills and a block; Samantha Galindo led with the best serve-receive ratio (2.3) and 7 digs; Kiana Hellner-Gomez delivered 2 aces, had a kill and provided 10 assists; and Mercedes Zavala had 3 kills and an ace.

“The team combined for a total of 15 kills and 7 aces,” Palmer said.

Mabton versus Sunnyside Christian

The visiting Knights (1-0) won 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 against the Vikings (0-2).

It was a balanced strike against Mabton, with seven leaders for Sunnyside Christian.

Abby Bravo and Brooklon Struikmans each had 5 kills. Bravo tallied 2 digs, while Struikmans was 22-for-23 from the service line, made 3 perfect passes and had 7 digs.

Emily Broersma had 3 kills and a block; Grace Van Belle was 8-for-9 serving, had an ace, delivered 4 perfect passes, had 5 digs and provided 9 assists; Kelli Candanoza dove for 5 digs and provided 6 assists; Krista den Hoed was 12-13 serving, had an ace and 6 kills, provided 8 perfect passes and had 3 digs; and Madi Candanoza was perfect from the service line (11-for-11) with 3 aces, 4 perfect passes and 8 digs.

Statistics for the Vikings were not provided.

Grandview versus Wapato

The Greyhounds (1-1) secured won the first set 25-13, held onto the lead to win the second more tightly contested 25-21 set, and put the match against the Wolves away with a 25-12 final.

Team leaders were Karina Fajardo and Sydney Hamm.

Fajardo was all over the floor with 13 kills, 7 aces and 11 digs, while Hamm dished 5 kills, provided 14 assists and had 9 digs.

Prosser versus Othello

The Mustangs (2-0) battled the Huskies through five sets to come out on top, 25-20 in the first set and 25-11 in the second.

Othello won the third and fourth sets by identical 25-19 scores.

Prosser came back in the final with a 15-11 win.

Ashley Ripplinger led the team at the net with 14 kills and 8 blocks. Teammate Jenna Schnellbach also had 14 kills and dropped deep for 14 digs; Grace Meirndorf had 6 kills and 11 digs; Kelli Munn tallied 5 kills and 4 blocks; Anahi Milanez dove for 22 digs; Kayla Lind also got deep with 17 digs and provided 36 assists; and Abby Baze had 9 digs and an ace.