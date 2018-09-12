Area students named to honor roll

Five Lower Yakima Valley students were named to the summer 2018 honor roll at Central Washington University.

Undergraduate students who earn a 3.5 or better grade point average, on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 graded credit hours of study are eligible for the honor roll.

Seniors include Grandview’s Rosa Cervantes, Jenna Essary of Prosser, Inez Mejia of Sunnyside and Zillah’s Vicki Alvarado.

Luis Garcia of Toppenish is the lone junior among the students from the area to be listed among those on the honor roll.