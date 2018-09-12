Bickleton couple experiences kite festival

The week-long Kite Festival in August is awe-inspiring, according to Tami Whitmore of Bickleton.

She and her husband made a recent trip to the annual event.

Whitmore said each day at the Long Beach, Calif. event has a theme, such as Paint Me Patriotic, Kid’s and Grandparent’s Day and Japanese Rokkaku Battles, with participants from all over the world. There are kite-making classes at the World Kite Museum, kite dancing routines set to music and kite trains that stretch out across the smoky sky.

“Yes, smoke from the wildfires was at the beach this year, too,” Whitmore said.

A special treat was a wedding by the water, with stunt kites floating up above in the shape of a heart. Whitmore found out the bride and groom met at last year’s festival.

“Food vendors abound; souvenir tents burst with t-shirts, hats and other memorabilia; miniature hot air balloons twirl at the end of poles, books and information about the area can be found and so much more,” she said.

On Friday night, there is a lighted Night Fly followed by fireworks on the beach.

“At the end of the week, there is even a teddy bear drop for fifteen lucky kids,” Whitmore said.

A comfy trolley passes by to take you to and from your parked car, which is usually far away, due to larger than normal crowds, she said.

“But our favorite thing to do is drive around to the edge of the sea and look back at giant astronauts lazily floating in space, humongous caterpillars burrowing on the sand and breathtaking chain kites dive bombing the wind,” Tami Whitmore said.