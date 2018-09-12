California man charged for fatal crash

A 23-year-old from Orosi, Calif. has been charged for causing a crash that killed a Mabton man.

Carlos Alcala-Sanchez is believed responsible for Saturday’s crash at the intersection of Mountainview and Old Prosser roads that claimed the life of Macario Clara-Guevara, 59.

Several calls were made to report the crash just before 8 a.m.

Clara-Guevara was in a 1991 Chevrolet Lumina and was southbound on Old Prosser Road when Alcala-Sanchez failed to stop at the intersection of Mountainview Road, Yakima County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chad Peterschick said in a press release.

The eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up Alcala-Sanchez was driving struck the Lumina on the passenger side, Peterschick said.

Alcala-Sanchez was not injured in the crash.

Court records show he told officials he’d reached down to his dashboard display while receiving an incoming call when the crash happened.

“The next thing he knew, he was upside down in his truck,” a narrative submitted to Yakima County Superior Court on Monday said.

A voluntary breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol level of .009, and officers believed Alcala-Sanchez was under the influence of a THC-based substance, records show.

The Sheriff’s Office requested he be charged with vehicular homicide.

An autopsy for Clara-Guevara was scheduled for Monday morning.

The conclusion was he died due to extreme brain trauma resulting from the bones of his skull being broken and severe bleeding on the brain.

Washington State Patrol and Grandview Police assisted with the crash investigation.

Court records show bail was posted over justification limits. His bail was reduced from $50,000 to $15,000 at Monday’s hearing.

Alcala-Sanchez is set to appear for arraignment Sept. 24. If convicted of vehicular homicide, a Class A felony, he could be sentenced to life in prison.