Council hints at marijuana approval

The City of Sunnyside has never approved of marijuana production or sales, but it’s getting close if Monday night’s regular City Council meeting is an indicator.

After much discussion, pros and cons, Council passed a resolution ordering City Manager Don Day, the City Attorney and the Planning Commission to write a pro-marijuana ordinance for consideration.

Voting yes in the 4-3 decision were Mayor Julia Hart, Deputy Mayor Francisco Guerrero, former Mayor Jim Restucci and Council member John Henry.

“This was not a vote to legalize marijuana,” Day said. “This was a vote for the Planning Commission to write an ordinance to consider.”

“Those four (council members) lean that way,” Day added.

Voting against the writing of an ordinance were Council members Dean Broersma, Craig Hicks and Ron Stremler.

Day said the Council expects the ordinance to suggest zones in which marijuana concerns could operate. The proposed ordinance would cover growing, processing and retail sales of marijuana.

Day noted the city also signed a new contract with Natural Selection Farms, Inc. for the removal of bio-solids produced at the wastewater treatment plant.

Under the former contract, Natural Selection was removing wet sludge. Now that a screw press has been added to the system, the haul-away waste will be dry, calling for fewer loads.

Day said the Council also approved the purchase of a used dump truck for the treatment plant. The truck will take the pressed, but still wet sludge, to drying beds.

It is from there that Natural Selection will pick up the bio-solids.