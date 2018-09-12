Davis earns scholarship

Allison Davis, a 2018 Sunnyside High School graduate, was recently awarded the Goulds Water Technology scholarship.
She is one of 16 students internationally (U.S. and Canada) to be presented the scholarship for academic achievement, community service and leadership by Goulds Water Technology Professional Dealer’s Association.
Davis is the daughter of Scott and Amy Davis of Sunnyside. She is attending college at Eastern Washington University.
