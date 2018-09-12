Esteban Garza, age 65 passed away Friday, Sept.7, 2018.

He was born Nov. 28, 1952 in Mercedes, Texas to the late Cecilio Garza and Josefa Moreno Garza.

Esteban graduated from Sunnyside High School in Washington state. He served in the U.S. Army. He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Washington State University, Pullman, Wash.

Esteban worked for the County Health Department and Devereux in Victoria, Texas. He loved his family. Esteban travelled yearly to Washington state and enjoyed visiting with family and attending Northwest Pow Wows.

He loved Tejano music and spent time learning about the traditions of native and ancient cultures.

He will be missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by his sons, Andres (Yahel) Garza De La Cruz from Tracy, Calif., James (Melissa) Garza of Victoria, Texas; sisters, Graciela (Robert) Gomez of Outlook, Wash., Francisca Garrison of Pasco, Wash.; brothers, Cecilio (Lori) Garza Jr. of San Point, Idaho and Gerardo “Jerry” (Stephanie) Garza of Mesa, Ariz. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Diego and Emilio Garza De La Cruz of Tracy, Calif. and Gabriel Garza of Victoria, Texas.

A Memorial Service will begin Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, from 6–9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. A funeral mass is planned Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors under the auspice of Victoria County Veterans Council, AL, CWV, VFW, DAV, MCL, MOWW, EX-POW, MOPH, WS, KWV.

Services are under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas.