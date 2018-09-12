Gospel jamboree set for Grandview

The good old-fashioned Gospel Jamboree is coming to Grandview on Sept. 16.

Everyone is welcome to join the soul-stirring fun as the Joyful Noise hosts the jamboree at 2 p.m..

The jamboree has a new home at the Anchor Point Church in Grandview (behind the 10-4 Cafe) at 609 W. Bonneview Road.

The jamboree takes place every third Sunday of the month and welcomes interested musicians with an open microphone.

It’s quality Gospel music entertainment for all ages, will bless your heart and is free of charge (free will offering taken at the door).

For more info call 509-830-4578.