Grandview man bail set at $10,000 for drugs

A Grandview man is facing a possession of marijuana charge after detectives found him with 73 grams of pot.

Walter Gomez Zepeda, 26, could face additional drug charges after the state crime lab completes an analysis of an additional substance believed to be cocaine.

He appeared for a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday. He is currently in Yakima County Jail and will be arraigned Sept. 24. Bail was set at $10,000.

Gomez Zepeda was arrested with Esai Arambula, 22, on Sept. 5, court records show.

The pair were in a vehicle stopped by a Grandview Police officer, who noticed a driver looking at his cell phone. The vehicle drifted into the officer’s lane of travel, nearly causing a crash, records show.

The officer turned around and stopped the vehicle, driven by Arambula, on Wilson Highway. When the officer approached, Arambula and his passenger, Gomez Zepeda, were seen reaching under the passenger seat, records show.

The officer drew closer to the vehicle and saw Arambula trying to hide something between the seats, as well.

Gomez Zepeda also was believed to be trying to hide a duffel bag, records show.

At some point, he admitted marijuana was contained in the bag, records show. He also told the officer it was his.

After receiving permission to look inside, the officer found the bag contained several jars with marijuana inside, and believed it was more than is allowed by law, records show.

Gomez Zepeda was arrested, and Arambula was as well. The officer requested Arambula be charged for possession of legend drugs.

The vehicle the pair were in was impounded, and LEAD Task Force was asked to assist with investigating further.

Detectives, with a search warrant, confirmed there were 73 grams of marijuana in the jars, as well as seven cannabis vape cartridges, in the bag. There was also a package of a white substance believed to be cocaine, which was not field tested because of a high threat level of fentanyl.

The substance weighed 13.9 grams and was sent to the state crime lab for analysis, records show.

Additionally, detectives found an unlabeled prescription bottle with 25 mixed Alprazolam pills, which requires a prescription, records show.