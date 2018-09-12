Honeyford to receive FFA honor

State Sen. Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside will receive the Honorary American FFA Degree at the 91st FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis next month.

According to the FFA, the award is given to individuals who have provided exceptional service on a national level to agriculture, agricultural education or FFA.

“It’s always an honor to receive an award, but I’m particularly pleased by this one,” Honeyford, who serves on the Washington State Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks Committee, said.

“I am so proud of the kids in our state who participate in this great organization, and it has been my privilege to support their efforts and commitment to agricultural education and public service,” he said.

The National FFA, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, is a national youth organization of more than 523,000 student members — all preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.

According to FFA, the Honorary American FFA Degree is “… an opportunity to recognize those who have gone beyond the valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists.”

Honeyford, who owned and operated a small family farm for 25 years, has been one of the Legislature’s leading advocates on water and agricultural issues.

He has been recognized throughout his career for his work to support Washington’s agricultural community.

Thanks to legislation Honeyford introduced and fought for this year, local inspectors can now help farmers meet their regulatory obligations, instead of just focusing on punishment.

