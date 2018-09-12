Mabton woman specially certified finance professional

Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing (ORFH) staff Cristina Alvarez Ruiz has been certified as Rental Housing Development Finance Professionals (RHDFP) by the National Development Council (NDC).

Alvarez Ruiz, ORFH Housing Developer, joined the agency’s Yakima office in 2017 after working as a commercial banking relationship manager in agricultural financing.

Born and raised in the Yakima Valley, she spent time helping her family on their 80-acre organic mixed vegetable operation in Mabton, which gave her a unique insider perspective on the needs of agri-business and the expectations of the lending community. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Heritage University.

Rental Housing Development Finance Professional Certification is a nationally recognized professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete National Development Council’s intensive rental housing development finance training series.

ORFH is a private, statewide nonprofit corporation that develops and helps preserve housing for farmworkers and other rural residents of Washington state, such as low-income seniors, homeless families with children and veterans.