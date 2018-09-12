Nouvella celebrates 60 years

The Nouvella Club is celebrating its 60th annual style show Thursday, Sept. 20, at 11 a.m. at Sunnyside United Methodist Church.

The philanthropic group has been serving the Yakima Valley and women living here with its monthly meetings with camaraderie and special presentations.

The fashions featured at the style show are provided by Catherine’s of Kennewick and Priscilla’s Chic Boutique of Yakima.

Guests are welcome at all Nouvella events.

Lunch will be available at the cost of $16.

Call 509-837-7724 for reservations to the style show by Sept. 17.