Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
SEPTEMBER 11
Theft on Wilson Highway.
Assist resident on West Second Street.
Welfare check on West Fifth Street.
Animal problem on Wilson Highway.
Residential alarm on Conestoga Way.
Animal problem on Wilson Highway.
Wanted person on West Second Street.
Information on Pleasant Avenue.
Information on West Second Street.
Assist resident on Forsell Road.
Assist agency on Pine Street, Mabton.
Assist agency on Pine Street, Mabton.
Domestic disturbance on West Wine Country Road.
Traffic offense on Old Prosser Road.
Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street.
SEPTEMBER 12
Residential alarm on Olmstead Road.
Suspicious circumstances on Palacios Parkway.
Medical emergency on Wing Hill Road.
Suspicious circumstances on Grandridge Road.
GRANGER POLICE
SEPTEMBER 11
Fraud on Sharon Lane.
Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at Van Belle.
Traffic stop on East E Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.
MABTON POLICE
SEPTEMBER 11
Domestic disturbance on Glade Road.
Juvenile problem on Washington Street at Main Street.
Business alarm on Pine Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
SEPTEMBER 11
Prisoner transport on West Naches Avenue.
Residential alarm on North 13th Street.
Traffic stop on South 13th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.
Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.
Animal problem on Bagley Drive.
Non-injury crash on Waneta Road.
Threats on Parkland Drive.
Animal problem on Cascade Way.
Suspicious circumstances on North Avenue.
Animal problem on Quail Lane.
Assist resident on McClain Drive.
Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.
Welfare check on South 14th Street.
Assist resident on South Sixth Street.
Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.
Assist resident on McClain Drive.
Threats on Cascade Way.
Assist resident on Homer Street.
Welfare check on South 13th Street at East Ida Belle Street.
Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.
Suspicious circumstances on South Sixth Street.
Unknown crash on Picard Place.
Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.
Traffic hazard on Bagley Drive.
Assist agency on Pine Street.
Residential alarm on Beckner Alley.
Assist agency on South Fourth Street.
Animal problem on Cemetery Road.
Traffic hazard on Irving Avenue.
Trespassing on Cemetery Road.
Business alarm on East North Avenue.
Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.
Traffic offense on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.
SEPTEMBER 12
Traffic hazard on East Grandview Avenue.
Assist agency on Homer Street.
Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.
WAPATO POLICE
SEPTEMBER 11
Welfare check on East Third Street.
Court order served on South Simcoe Avenue.
Welfare check on West Third Street.
Suspicious circumstances on West First Street.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
SEPTEMBER 11
Abandoned vehicle on Hornby Road, Grandview.
Burglary on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.
Assist resident on Randel Road, Sunnyside.
Suspicious circumstances on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.
Assist agency on Rainier Avenue, Zillah.
Traffic offense on Wilson Highway, Grandview.
Recovered stolen property on Upperbank Lane, Wapato.
Suspicious circumstances on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.
Trespassing on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.
Vehicle theft on Vance Road, Mabton.
Shots fired on Allen Road at South 16th, Sunnyside.
Residential alarm on Lateral B Road, Wapato.
Domestic disturbance on Grandridge Road, Grandview.
Animal problem on Bridgeview Road, Grandview.
Suspicious circumstances on Second Avenue, Outlook.
Suspicious circumstances on Progressive Road, Mabton.
Domestic disturbance on Glade Road, Mabton.
Welfare check on Gap Road, Outlook.
Welfare check on Ferson Road, Sunnyside.
Welfare check on Gurley Road at Liberty Road, Granger.
Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street, Grandview.
Suicidal person on North Fourth Street, Grandview.
ZILLAH POLICE
SEPTEMBER 11
Juvenile problem on Cutler Way.
Drugs on Rainier Avenue.
Assist agency on Washington Avenue.
Suspicious circumstances on First Avenue.
Traffic offense on Sixth Street at First Avenue, Zillah.
Domestic disturbance on Makayla Way.
SEPTEMBER 12
Assist agency on North Chestnut Street.
