Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

september 7

Animal problem on West Fifth Street at Grandridge Road.

Medical emergency on South Euclid Road.

Wanted person on West Fifth Street.

Welfare check on Vista Drive.

Animal problem on West Second Street at Avenue G.

Information on Wes Second Street.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Animal noise on Sandy Lane at Rocky Ford Road.

Trespassing on Cedar Street.

Trespassing on Grandview Christian Center.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road at Division Street.

Information on Forsell Road.

Intoxication on West Fifth Street.

Medical emergency on Grandridge Road.

Welfare check on Pleasant Avenue.

Welfare check on Butternut Road at West Fifth Street.

Assist resident on Division Street.

Assist resident on Nicka Road.

Business alarm on Grandridge Road.

Information on West Fourth Street.

Suicidal person on West Wine Country Road.

september 8

Noise complaint on East Fourth Street.

Unwanted guest on Munson Court.

Assist agency on Old Inland Empire at Mountainview Road.

Traffic hazard on North Fifth Street at Avenue.

Parking problem on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstances on Ash Street.

Unwanted guest on East Wine Country Road.

Trespassing on Stover Road.

Public service on West Fifth Street.

september 9

Public service on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road at Division Street.

Welfare check on Forsell Road.

Welfare check on Division Street.

Traffic hazard on Stover Road at West Wine Country Road.

Injury crash on East Fourth Street.

Abuse neglect on West Fourth Street.

Driving under the influence on East Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstances on Rainier Drive at Powell Street.

Burglary on Forsell Road.

Suspicious circumstances on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on East Fourth Street.

september 10

Warrant service on West Second Street.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Missing person on Fir Street.

Residential alarm on Olmstead Road.

Residential alarm on Highland Road.

Noise complaint on Avenue G.

Attempt to locate on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Conestoga Drive.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way.

Noise complaint on Washington Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Stassen Way.

Suspicious circumstance on Wilson Highway.

september 11

Hit-and-run crash on Pleasant Avenue.

GRANGER POLICE

september 7

Malicious mischief on Main Street.

Civil matter on La Pierre Road.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

september 8

Suspicious circumstances on East A Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Court order served on E Street.

Assist agency on state Highway 97 at Fort Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious circumstances on West A Street.

Suspicious circumstances on Second Avenue.

september 9

Suspicious circumstances on First Avenue.

Court order served on East E Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street.

Driving under the influence on East Third Street.

Eluding on Highway 97 at state Highway 22, Toppenish.

Vehicle prowl on Crewport Road.

MABTON POLICE

september 7

Residential alarm on Sixth Avenue.

Unknown crash on Alexander Road.

Domestic disturbance on Fern Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Allison Road.

PROSSER POLICE

AUGUST 31

Phone scam on Bennett Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Eastside Market at Wine Country Road.

Animal complaint Semillon Place.

Criminal trespassing and drugs on Meade Avenue.

Traffic stop on Gap Road at Albro Road.

SEPTEMBER 1

Theft on Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Alice Street.

Noise complaint on Wamba Road.

SEPTEMBER 2

Traffic stop on Prosser Avenue.

Suspicious person on Anna Street.

Missing dog on Gum Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Alexander Court.

Noise complaint on Wine Country Road.

SEPTEMBER 3

Suspicious circumstance on Merlot Drive.

Verbal disturbance on Sixth Street.

Suicidal person on Grant Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 4

Assist agency on Old Inland Empire Highway and Wine Country Road.

Suspicious person on Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on Mercer Court at Wine Country Road.

Hit-and-run on Merlot Drive.

Non-injury crash on Sixth Street at Sheridan Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 5

Resident complaint on Alexander Court.

Lobby contact on Bennett Avenue assault complaint.

Welfare check on Wine County Road. Traffic stop on Grant Avenue at Wine Country Road.

Suspicious person on Sheridan Avenue.

SEPTEMBER 6

Burglary report on Prosser Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Meade Avenue. Traffic stop on CR 12 at Johnson Road.

Malicious mischief on Wine Country Road.

Malicious mischief on Merlot Drive.

Suspicious person on Wine Country Road.

Scam on Ellen Avenue.

Traffic stops on Gap Road at Albro Road.

Traffic stop on CR12 at Hoisington Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

september 7

Civil matter on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue at South 16th Street.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South First Street at Merrick Avenue.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on Tacoma Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Court order violation on North Avenue.

Trespassing on South 16th Street.

Domestic disturbance on Hilzer Alley.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Waneta Road.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Livestock incident on North 16th Street.

Animal problem on Grant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on Irving Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on North 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstances on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on West Maple Avenue.

Theft on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Threats on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on North Fourth Street.

Assist resident on Tacoma Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on Sixth Street at Edison Avenue.

Civil matter on Newhouse Avenue.

Welfare check on North Fourth Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Brush fire on Alexander Road.

Suspicious circumstances on Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on North 15th Avenue.

Assault on W Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on East South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstances on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstances on South Eighth Street.

september 8

Traffic stop on South First Street at South Hill Street.

Intoxication on Tacoma Avenue.

Livestock incident on Maple Grove Road.

Welfare check on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on West Lincoln Avenue.

Court order violation on South 11th Street.

Lost property on Cemetery Road.

Domestic disturbance on West Edison Avenue.

Residential alarm on North Fourth Street.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on South First Avenue.

Civil matter on West Maple Avenue.

Noise complaint on Gregory Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on West Riverside Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Ninth Street.

Noise complaint on Chestnut Avenue at Woods Road.

Traffic hazard on North 16th Street at North Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at Ray Road.

Traffic hazard on South Sixth Street at Grant Avenue.

Shots fired on South Mclean Road.

Suspicious circumstances on Parkland Drive.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assault on East Edison Avenue at South Seventh Street.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on Centennial Park.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Suspicious circumstances on Cemetery Road.

Assault on South Seventh Street.

Vehicle prowl on West Yakima Valley Highway.

september 9

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on South 16th Street at Franklin Court.

Suspicious circumstances on First Avenue, Outlook.

Drugs on Tacoma Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on South Ninth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Parking problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on East Edison Avenue.

Assault on South 13th Street.

Suspicious circumstances on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Cottonwood.

Juvenile problem on West Lincoln Avenue.

Parking problem on South 13th Street at East Ida Belle Street.

Noise complaint on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Welfare check on Rouse Road.

Assault on Homer Street.

september 10

Assist resident on South Ninth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Suspicious circumstances on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstances on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on Gregory Avenue.

Assist agency on Mabton Road.

Warrant service on South 10th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic offense on Waneta Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on Doolittle Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South Sixth Street.

Malicious mischief on East Franklin Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Disorderly on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Abandoned vehicle on East Kearney Avenue.

Sex crime on North 13th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Victory Way.

Abandoned vehicle on Ismo Loop.

Parking problem on South Street at South 13th Street.

Residential alarm on Bountiful Avenue.

Animal problem on South 10th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Bountiful Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South 11th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Outlook Road at Scoon Road.

Business alarm on North Eastway Drive.

Animal problem on Crescent Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order served on South 13th Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on North 13th Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit-and-run crash on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Information on Wildhorse Boulevard.

Eluding on Stover Road at state Highway 241.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Traffic offense on South 16th Street at Ida Belle Street.

september 11

Assist agency on McClain Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Scoon Road.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Suspicious circumstance on South 15th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Saul Road at East Ida Belle Street.

WAPATO POLICE

september 7

Assist agency on East Second Street.

Traffic stop on North Track Road at West C Street.

Wanted person on West First Street.

Burglary on South Satus Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Wenas Avenue.

Assist agency on Mamachat Lane.

september 8

Unwanted guest on South Wasco Avenue.

Assist agency on Campbell Road at Osborne Road.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Unwanted guest on North Ahtanum Avenue.

september 9

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Assist agency on Larena Lane.

Wanted person on North Ahtanum Avenue.

Mental subject on East Second Street.

september 10

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Vehicle theft on South Simcoe Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Sixth Street.

september 11

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

september 7

Juvenile problem on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Abandoned vehicle on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 40 East, Wapato.

Burglary on Windy Point Drive, Wapato.

Unknown crash on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic offense on North Track Road at West C Street, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on North Liberty Road, Granger.

Assist agency on First Avenue, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Lateral C Road at West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on Lateral C Road at West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suicidal person on Huli Circle, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Abandoned vehicle on West Wapato Road at Lateral C Road, Wapato.

Missing person on Holmason Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstances on Jones Road, Wapato.

Sex crime on West Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on East Bonnieview Road, Grandview.

Suicidal person on Belma Road, Mabton.

Theft on Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstances on G Street, Outlook.

Assist agency on Fern Street, Mabton.

Domestic disturbance on Osborne Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstances on West Sixth Street, Wapato.

Assault on Mamachat Lane, Wapato.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

september 8

Shots fired on Branch Road, Wapato.

Shots fired on North Track Road, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on South Camas Avenue, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on Fort Road, Wapato.

Injury crash on Old Prosser Road at Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Information on South Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on East Zillah Drive at Thacker Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Randel Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on Gurley Road, Outlook.

Vehicle theft on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Civil matter on Outlook Road.

Animal bite on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstances on Interstate 82 at Thorp Road, Wapato.

Fireworks on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Shots fired on Jones Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstances on Carpenter Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstances on Appleway Road.

Suspicious circumstances on Second Avenue, Granger.

september 9

Shots fired on Third Avenue, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstances on Gordon Lane, Wapato.

Assist resident on South Camas Avenue, Wapato.

Assist agency on East Evans Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road at state Highway 97, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Interstate 82 at Exit 63, Outlook.

Unknown crash on Interstate 82 East, Outlook.

Civil matter on First Avenue, Outlook.

Domestic disturbance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Dekker Road at Gurley Road, Outlook.

Livestock incident on Division Road, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assist resident on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Assist agency on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton

Shots fired on Canyon Road, Grandview.

Hit-and-run crash on North Outlook Road at Independence Road.

Noise complaint on South Mclean Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstances on Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on Cron Lane, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Forsell Road at Hornby Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstances on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

september 10

Residential alarm on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Drugs on Willowcrest Drive, Sunnyside.

Theft on Macy Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Barbee Road, Zillah.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside,

Burglary on Lantz Road.

Threats on East Edision Avenue, Sunnyside.

Information on Donald Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Runaway juvenile on Morse Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle prowl on Crewport Road, Granger.

Assist agency on East Sixth Street, Wapato.

Suicidal person on Penn Avenue.

Vehicle theft on South Simcoe, Wapato.

september 11

Domestic disturbance on Durham Road, Zillah.

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

Lost property on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

september 7

Assist resident on Reed Street.

Assist resident on Zillah West Road.

Welfare check on Cheyne Road.

september 8

Threats on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on state Highway 97 at Fort Road, Toppenish.

Noise complaint on Fountain Boulevard.

september 9

Malicious mischief on Third Avenue.

Traffic hazard on First Avenue at Fourth Street.

Assist agency on West Third Avenue.

Assist agency on North K Street

Residential alarm on Kagley Way.

september 10

Theft on First Avenue.

Assist agency on First Avenue.

Assist agency on Highway 97 at state Highway 22.