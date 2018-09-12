Rounds, Briones winners in football forecast

Week two of the Football Forecast had Sunnyside’s Pat Rounds as the sole entry with only one miss. That was Garfield-Palouse win over Sunnyside Christian.

But he had lots of company, as the vast majority of prognosticators had the local Sunnyside team circled. Pat will receive the $50.00 cash prize offered each week of the 13-week contest.

Arizona State’s win over Michigan State also spoiled most ballots including three of four entrants missing but two picks. Gilbert Briones will receive the three-month subscription to the Daily Sun News by being the closest to the combined score for the Granger-Wahluke game.

Also at two misses were Tim Briones, Dave Rounds and Tyler Weber.

Of special interest to all players is a production mistake — meaning the writer of this story, Interim Publisher Andy McNab — in that the incorrect NFL games were printed in the Sun News Shopper to be mailed this week. Wednesday’s Daily Sun News, in-print and online, carries the corrected selections. Our apologies.