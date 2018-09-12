School continues tradition of remembrance

It has been 17 years since terrorists attacked the U.S., using airplanes to kill as many lives possible in what would remain embedded in the memories of those who watched the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania.

Although they weren’t born yet, the students of Harrison Middle School yesterday continued the tradition of honoring those who lost their lives on that fateful Sept. 11, 2001 morning.

ASB President Vivica Frausto spoke to the student body as they gathered around the flag pole, crediting retired Sunnyside Police officer Chico Rodriquez for spearheading the annual memorial in 2002.

It is annually a chance for students, staff, School District and city officials to remember the men, women, children, firefighters and police officers who fell victim to the vicious attacks on the nation.

“Let us remember the innocent,” ASB Vice President Jeanette Cortes said.

Frausto reminded her schoolmates and those gathered it is the dedication of firefighters, police and government officials, as well as the men and women in the military that makes it possible to enjoy democracy and freedom.

A moment of silence was observed before the choir performed “American Tears,” a poignant piece about 9/11.

“As we remember those who have fallen… let us learn the true meaning of being a hero,” Frausto said.

The Lower Valley Honor Guard followed her remarks with a 21-gun salute, and another student performed taps to commemorate the anniversary of “The Day We Will Never Forget.”