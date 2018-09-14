Area students named to UW Dean’s List

Several students from the Lower Yakima Valley have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Washington for the Spring 2018 quarter.

The university just released their names, stating they had to complete at least 12 graded credits and a grade point average of 3.50 or better.

From Grandview, Diego Delgadillo, Adriel Lora, Jaqueline Orduno, Jullysa Palencia and Giovanni Ramirez were named.

Mabton’s Veronica M. Ahumada and Justice Edica Newhouse are on the Dean’s List.

There are 13 students from Sunnyside who made the list, including Yanelli Alcala, Adilene Amaro, Alejandra Campos, Alyson Samantha Carrillo, Mikaela Martina Chavez, Noemi Correa, Esther Estrada, Celeste Naomi Garcia, Sharah Alexis Mora-Ruiz, Samuel A. Perez, Eunice Perez-Frias, Hesbeyda Villafana and Yazaret Villafana.