Breastfeeding summit offered to healthcare providers

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is hosting a Healthcare Provider Summit on Breastfeeding Setbacks.

All local healthcare professionals are invited to attend as local professionals talk about common breastfeeding setbacks and how to address them with your clients and patients.

The free event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Providers attending will earn Continuing Medical Education hours in coordination with Virginia Mason Memorial and Signal Health.

Topics will include:

• Evaluating Low Milk Supply

Early infancy can be a very critical time for evaluating growth and intervention. Come learn with Briana Walker, RDN, IBCLC, how to appropriately determine milk supply, and intervene to preserve breastfeeding.

• Intervening with Latch & Pain

Latch and pain can be critical issues with moms when they return home from the hospital and poor milk transfer can affect an infant’s growth. Stacey Busey, RDN, IBCLC, will talk about identifying poor latch, and how to intervene for mom and baby’s health.

• Teaching Parents about Colic & Baby Cues

Teaching parents the norms of colic and baby cues gives them excellent tools regardless of feeding method. Nicole Borroff, RDN, CLC, will share short interventions you can utilize to boost parents’ skills.

• Utilizing Hand Expression

Sometimes the lowest-tech method is the most effective. Heather Ostrander, RDN, CLC, discusses when hand expression is the most effective solution. Also learn how and when to teach patients how to hand express breast milk.

This training is intended for all levels of healthcare professionals including providers, medical assistants, nurses and home visitor staff.

To register email stacyh@yvfwc.org. This free event qualifies attendees three hours towards Breastfeeding Friendly Washington clinics and hospitals certification.