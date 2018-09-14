Customer irate at cemetery operator

FORUM

My family and I recently paid more than $2,000 for a bench to be placed beside my Grandparents’ burial site in Sunnyside, at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

However, the owner of the cemetery gave total disregard to the agreements he and I had made and instead placed the bench near the driveway entrance of the cemetery.

The bench has been hit by vehicles numerous times and was just recently completely removed to be reassembled due to the extent of the damage.

I have begged and pleaded for my agreements-requests to be honored which is to have the bench relocated near my grandparents’ burial site.

However, I have now been told by the cemetery owners that the bench can only be placed where it is currently or I will need to purchase two more plots in order to have the bench placed near my grandparents.



Really? Purchase two plots to have a bench? It is extremely disheartening that Lower Valley Memorial Gardens has no respect for my Grandparents’ wishes, let alone my Grandfather who was a WW2 veteran.

Shame on Lower Valley Memorial Gardens once again!

Erica Mendez

Sacramento, Calif.