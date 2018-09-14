Expecting moms invited to baby shower

A baby shower for women who are 28 weeks pregnant is planned at Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
The 9-11:30 a.m. event takes place Sept. 20 for English speaking moms, and 12:30-3 p.m. for Spanish speakers.
Resources available at the event include: WIC, Community Health Services, Breastfeeding Peer Education, Primary Care Nutrition Services, the Lower Valley Parents as Teachers group and hospital representatives.
There will be games, food, prizes and a tour of the hospital.
There will also be information about what to expect before, during and after delivery.
The event is free, but registrations are appreciated at 509-837-1535.
The event is coordinated by the hospital, Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, Community Health Plan of Washington and Coordinated Care.
