Grape stomp this Saturday

Celebrate grape harvest with the Grandview Chamber of Commerce this coming Saturday, Sept. 15.

The Great Grandview Grape Stomp is set to take place from 1-4 p.m. at the Yakima Valley College’s Yakima Valley Vintners, 114 Grandridge Road.

Teams can register online or download a form at www.visitgrandview.org.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local schools.