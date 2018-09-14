Grape stomp this Saturday

Celebrate grape harvest with the Grandview Chamber of Commerce this coming Saturday, Sept. 15.
The Great Grandview Grape Stomp is set to take place from 1-4 p.m. at the Yakima Valley College’s Yakima Valley Vintners, 114 Grandridge Road.
Teams can register online or download a form at www.visitgrandview.org.
Proceeds from the event will benefit local schools.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment