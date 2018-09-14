Junior “Siy” J. Grigsby of Sunnyside, Wash. died Sept. 13, 2018 in Yakima, Wash. at the age of 93.

He was born March 28, 1925 in Toppenish, Wash.

Viewing and visitation are Friday, Sept. 1, 2018, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, Wash. Funeral services will be Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at 10 a.m. in the Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wash.

