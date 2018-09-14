Lady Grizz suffers 0-3 loss to Wenatchee

The Sunnyside High School girls soccer team may have been blanked, 3-0, by Wenatchee on Tuesday, but Coach Tim Gjefle is proud of the strides he is seeing.

“They played really well,” he said.

The team has been working hard at practice, and its efforts are showing as the Grizzlies are placing more pressure on the ball and “consistently doing what is asked of them,” Gjefle said.

“It’s not ideal to be on the losing end of a match, but I am proud of the effort,” he said.

Keeper Morgan Duim recorded 13 saves, while the Wenatchee keeper shut the door on two of Sunnyside’s scoring attempts.