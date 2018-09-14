Longtime bowlers inducted in hall of fame

Two longtime Lower Yakima Valley bowlers are now members of the Lower Yakima Valley U.S. Bowling Congress Hall of Fame.

Fred Baxter and Susan Brown were recognized Wednesday for their contributions to the community and the sport of bowling locally.

They were honored by President John Golob and Dave Huth of the local bowling association prior to the first night of the new league bowling season.

To qualify for the Hall of Fame, bowlers must have a minimum 10 years membership in the local association, have served in a leadership role and have outstanding performance in league and tournament bowling, Huth said.

Also considered this season was Ruthie Lynch.

Each of the inductees will have their names added to the Hall of Fame roster displayed above the counter at Valley Lanes.