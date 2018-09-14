Parks and recreation meetings canceled

Two meetings planned by the Sunnyside Parks and Recreation Board have been canceled.
A regular meeting was scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at City Hall with a special meeting to follow at 5:30 p.m. at the Sunnyside Community Center.
Neither meeting will take place.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment