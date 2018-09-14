Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

september 11

Theft on Wilson Highway.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Residential alarm on Conestoga Way.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Information on Pleasant Avenue.

Information on West Second Street.

Assist resident on Forsell Road.

Assist agency on Pine Street, Mabton.

Assist agency on Pine Street, Mabton.

Domestic disturbance on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic offense on Old Prosser Road.

Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street.

september 12

Residential alarm on Olmstead Road.

Suspicious circumstances on Palacios Parkway.

Medical emergency on Wing Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstances on Grandridge Road.

Death investigation on North Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Esperanza Drive.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic offense on North Fifth Street.

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

Residential alarm on Highland Road.

Assist resident on Apache Drive.

Juvenile problem on Douglas Street.

Wanted person on Homer Street.

Non-injury on McCreadie Road at East Wine Country Road.

Harassment on East Washington Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Fifth Street.

Assault on Hillcrest Road at Glen Street.

Domestic disturbance on Broadview Drive.

Threats on West Second Street.

Parking problem on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstances on Cherry Lane.

september 13

Assist agency on Interstate 82 West.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 West.

GRANGER POLICE

september 11

Fraud on Sharon Lane.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at Van Belle.

Traffic stop on East E Avenue at Yakima Valley Highway.

september 12

Missing person on West A Street.

MABTON POLICE

september 11

Domestic disturbance on Glade Road.

Juvenile problem on Washington Street at Main Street.

Business alarm on Pine Street.

SUNNYSIDE fire

September 6

Aid call on South Sixth Street. No transport.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

Aid call on Fort Road, Toppenish. Canceled en route.

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

september 7

Aid call on McBride Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on East Edison Avenue.

Aid call on Alexander Road.

Aid call on South Eighth Street. No transport.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

Aid call on North 16th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

september 8

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient refused aid.

Aid call on Rouse Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South Euclid Road, Grandview. Patient transported to a Prosser hospital.

Aid call on South 11th Street. Canceled.

Motor vehicle crash at Fort Road and U.S. 97, Toppenish. Canceled.

Aid call on Fifth Street, Zillah. Canceled.

Aid call on South Seventh Street. No transport.

september 9

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82, Milepost 63. Canceled.

Lift assist on South Sixth Street.

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

Resident assist on North 16th Street.

september 10

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on South 16th Street. Canceled.

Aid call on Homer Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

SUNNYSIDE ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

September 7

Luis D. Zepeda-Ortega, DOB 04/18/93, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Alfredo Guzman-Torres, DOB 07/13/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.

september 8

Israel Ceja-Fajardo, DOB 07/06/00, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia violation.

Maria E. Pineda, DOB 05/29/93, second-degree criminal trespassing.

September 9

Jose L. Bueno Jr., DOB 04/27/91, two counts fourth-degree assault.

Brian D. Keller, DOB 12/07/71, Zillah contract.

September 10

Efrain P. Chavez, DOB 08/18/75, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Jacob J. Solis, DOB 12/04/90, drug paraphernalia prohibited, third-degree possession of stolen property, investigation, second-degree reckless burning and making and/or having burglary tools.

Ramon Gutierrez-Morfin, DOB 01/26/90, two counts drug paraphernalia violation and third-degree theft.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

september 11

Prisoner transport on West Naches Avenue.

Residential alarm on North 13th Street.

Traffic stop on South 13th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on Bagley Drive.

Non-injury crash on Waneta Road.

Threats on Parkland Drive.

Animal problem on Cascade Way.

Suspicious circumstances on North Avenue.

Animal problem on Quail Lane.

Assist resident on McClain Drive.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on South 14th Street.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on McClain Drive.

Threats on Cascade Way.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Welfare check on South 13th Street at East Ida Belle Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on South Sixth Street.

Unknown crash on Picard Place.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Bagley Drive.

Assist agency on Pine Street.

Residential alarm on Beckner Alley.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Cemetery Road.

Traffic hazard on Irving Avenue.

Trespassing on Cemetery Road.

Business alarm on East North Avenue.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic offense on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

september 12

Traffic hazard on East Grandview Avenue.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on Alexander Road.

Drugs on South First Avenue.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on South 13th Street.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Recovered stolen property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Franklin Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Parking problem on East Kearney Avenue.

Parking problem on South 13th Street at East Jackson Avenue.

Trespassing on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South Fourth Street.

Code enforce on East Jackson Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Bountiful Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Civil matter on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Information on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Sheller Road.

Warrant service on Doolittle Avenue.

911 Hang up on East Edison Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Merrick Avenue.

Wanted person on Homer Street.

Harassment on South Fourth Street.

Hit-and-run crash on East Harrison Avenue.

Assist resident on South Ninth Street.

Burglary on South Sixth Street.

Suicidal person on West Madison Avenue.

Welfare check on McClain Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Business alarm on South Seventh Street.

Missing person on Gregory Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Parkland Drive.

september 13

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

WAPATO POLICE

september 11

Welfare check on East Third Street.

Court order served on South Simcoe Avenue.

Welfare check on West Third Street.

Suspicious circumstances on West First Street.

september 12

Assist resident on West Fifth Street.

Welfare check on Hoffer Road.

Non-injury crash on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Vehicle theft on West First Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Vehicle theft on South Kateri Lane.

september 13

Assist agency on East Jones Road at Highway 97.

Vehicle theft on West Fourth Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

september 11

Abandoned vehicle on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Assist resident on Randel Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstances on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Rainier Avenue, Zillah.

Traffic offense on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Recovered stolen property on Upperbank Lane, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstances on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Trespassing on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Vance Road, Mabton.

Shots fired on Allen Road at South 16th, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Grandridge Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Bridgeview Road, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstances on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstances on Progressive Road, Mabton.

Domestic disturbance on Glade Road, Mabton.

Welfare check on Gap Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on Ferson Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Gurley Road at Liberty Road, Granger.

Domestic disturbance on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

Suicidal person on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

september 12

Threats on Stover Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Mountainview Road, Grandview.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on state Highway 97 at Milepost 48.

Threats on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road at Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Suicidal person on Lombard Loop Road, Zillah.

Information on Appleway Road, Grandview.

Assist resident on Progressive Road, Wapato.

Assault on B Street, Mabton.

Unwanted guest on Monroe Street, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Fraud on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Illegal dumping on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Business alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident Blaine Road, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway at Dekker Road.

september 13

Burglary on Campbell Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on East Jones Road at Highway 97, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

september 11

Juvenile problem on Cutler Way.

Drugs on Rainier Avenue.

Assist agency on Washington Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances on First Avenue.

Traffic offense on Sixth Street at First Avenue, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Makayla Way.

september 12

Assist agency on North Chestnut Street.

Animal problem on Maple Way.

Information on Cheyne Road.

Fraud on Seventh Street.

Information on Concord Street.

Trespassing on Eighth Street.

Industrial incident on Meade Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Meade Drive.