Port purchases property for future development

The Port of Sunnyside recently made a land purchase that would extend Golob Landing to SR-241.

At the cost of $30,000 per acre, the commissioners approved the purchase of 18.5 acres extending from the current property on Sheller Road to the highway.

The total area of the business park will now be 125 acres.

“We were keeping our eye on it,” Director Jay Hester said of the Port’s desire to purchase the property.

He said the price met a standard the Port believed was reasonable, and the decision to move forward was made.

There aren’t any current developers for the property, but Hester said the final acquisition “… broadens the opportunity for new and established businesses to expand by locating at Golob Landing.”

The Golob Landing Business Park development started in 1999, and Ag Health Laboratories was the first tenant. Soon after, the multi-space building that currently houses the Port of Sunnyside business offices was constructed.

Businesses in that building include Fastenal, Integrity Driving School and was home to Sunnyside Beauty Academy, which closed last year.

“After 10 years of hard work developing infrastructure, the industrial park opened in 2009 with the addition of Swofford and Halma medical clinic,” a press release from the Port said.

In 2013, YV Tech was constructed on Barnard Boulevard.

This year, the Eye Center Sunnyside, LLC purchased 1.2 acres for its expansion. The expansion will also include Sunnyside Optical and Thompson Audiology. The Law Offices of Abeyta Nelson Injury Law will also be added to the site.

Completion of the new buildings is expected in the middle of next year.