As of Friday, September 14, 2018
Roger Steven Burr of Grandview, Wash. died at the age of 64 in Grandview, Wash. on Sept. 12, 2018.
He was born May 15, 1954 in Sunnyside, Wash.
Services for Roger are pending.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment