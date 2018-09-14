Safe, if not sound

Credit: West Benton Fire Rescue
A little after 8 a.m. Thursday West Benton Fire Rescue responded to this scene on County Route 12. The driver of the vehicle lost control, struck a guardrail, and the vehicle launched over the canal to land on its top at the other side. The driver was out of the vehicle upon arrival. Benton County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver suffered minor injuries and the cause was inattention.
