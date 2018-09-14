Special meeting set by Port of Grandview

The Port of Grandview Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 20 at noon at 1313 W. Wine Country Road, suite No. 1.
The purpose of the Special Meeting is to consider taking final action regarding the condemnation of a sewer easement, together with a temporary construction easement.
