Unhappy with Rand’s, mayor’s conduct

FORUM

At the most recent meeting of Sunnyside City Council, residents witnessed a total lack of decorum and class on the part of Planning Commissioner David Rand as the issue of a recreational marijuana drug store was lewdly pushed by Rand and his family.

During citizen comments, the hopeful marijuana proprietor, David Rand, of 10 Maple Grove Road, pushed opening a porn business in our community unless Council let him sell his marijuana to a community that is 50 percent under the age of 25.

Things got so out of hand that former Mayor Restucci had to prompt the mayor to ask for order in the room. (That was embarrassing to watch.) The City Manager encouraged the mayor to stick to the rules for citizen comments, but the mayor couldn’t get enough of the porn/pot pushed and allowed him to further insult the dignity of our city.

I don’t know Dr. Gary Martin very well. However, I do know him to be a decent and honorable man.

Martin was personally insulted, had his character and motivations called into question, and even had members of his family discussed in ways that cannot be considered decent in any kind of professional business setting.

All this done by the pot pusher that has already filed a lawsuit against the city (and lost, by the way). This was offensive behavior by any rational standard.

Instead of resisting, the mayor cowed to the threat of a porn business being opened and referred the issue of marijuana back to the Planning Commission (that already told the mayor no) and wait for it.... Let stand the appointment of David Rand, the would-be dealer of marijuana/porn, to the Planning Commission as a board member.

Mayor, this kind of behavior exhibited in a public meeting should not be indicative of the type of people you appoint to boards and commissions.

This reflects poorly on your judgement, and that of the council members that confirm the appointments.

This situation can at least be partially remedied by removing the offending party of Mr. Rand from all boards and commissions. If you don’t start this process on your own, city council members should compel you to do so.

It’s time to put an end to bullying and harassing behavior at city council meetings. If you are not up to the task, then pass the mayor’s gavel to someone who is.

Jason Raines

Sunnyside