Win some and lose some

It was another mixed couple of nights for Lower Yakima Valley volleyball teams.

Tuesday night, visiting Prosser defeated host Grandview 3-0, Sunnyside Christian traveled to Lyle and lost 2-3 and Bickleton lost 0-3 to visiting Klickitat-Glenwood.

The night prior, Mabton defeated Bickleton 3-0.

Prosser 3, Grandview 0

The Mustangs took the first set, after quite a few rallies, by a score of 25-14.

The Greyhounds were unable to settle down to gain an advantage and lost the second and third sets by identical 13-25 scores.

Prosser improved its record to 3-0, while Grandview dropped its record to 1-3.

Leaders for the Mustangs included Ashley Ripplinger with 12 kills and 6 blocks; Jenna Schnellbach with 11 kills, 10 digs and 2 aces; Grace Meirndorf with 5 kills, 9 digs and 2 aces; Anahi Milanez with 12 digs and 4 aces; Kelli Munn with 2 kills and 4 blocks; and Kayla Lind with 28 assists and 2 aces.

Sydney Hamm had 12 assists and 14 digs, while Greyhounds teammate Cassidy Eucker had 9 digs and 4 kills.

Mabton 3, Bickleton 0

Olivia Zavala and Maggie Magana produced six kills each to lead Mabton to a high school volleyball victory Monday over Bickleton, 25-10, 25-11, 25-20.

“The girls all played fairly well,” coach Melissa Medina said.

Karina Garzon had 24 digs, 3 aces and 3 kills.

Kassandra Hernandez had 7 service points, 5 kills and 20 assists.

Olivia Zavala scored 4 aces, 4 digs and 6 kills.

Fatima Quintero 5 digs, 4 kills and 1 block.

Maggie Magana put up 5 digs, 6 kills, 10 aces and 19 service points.

Mercedes Becerra made 10 digs and 13 service points.

“This game gave us time to work on our confidence in our positions and work on a few things, especially with our youngest players,” Medina said. “We still have lots to learn, but I’m hoping this win will give my girls more confidence in themselves.”

Passing was Mabton’s struggle last year. It appears a year of experience has helped

“They’re all passing fairly well, with Karina and Mercedes as our leading passers,” Medina said. “We had a good serving game. I expect the girls to serve their best and attack as much as possible in any situation, and this game they did just that.”

Bickleton 0, Klickitat-Glenwood 3

There were no individual statistics for the Pirates’ Tuesday venture.

The team suffered a 25-7 loss in the first set, 25-18 in the second and 25-9 in the final.

Sunnyside Christian 2, Lyle 3

The Knights started strong as the teams volleyed to a 27-25 score in the first set.

Lyle fought back to win the second 25-15.

Digging deep, Sunnyside Christian won the third set 25-21, but the host team wore the Knights down to prevail 25-20 in the fourth set and 25-2 in the final.

At the net, Emily Broersma led the Knights with 10 kills and 3 blocks. Teammate Abby Bravo had 5 kills.

From the service line, Krista den Hoed was 20-for-21 with 2 aces. She also provided 22 perfect passes, a block and 8 digs.

Brooklon Struikmans was 7-for-7 serving, had 4 kills and 5 perfect passes; Grace Van Belle provided 11 assists; Kelli Candanoza was 11-for-14 serving and provided 14 assists; and Madi Candanoza provided 12 perfect passes and 3 digs.