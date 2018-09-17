Firefighters host breakfast fundraiser

West Benton Fire Rescue Firefighters Association will serve up breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 29, at its Prosser station, 1200 Grant Ave.

As part of The Great Prosser Balloon Rally, the breakfast from 5:30-9:30 a.m. and a opportunity to test drive a vehicle from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., are a fundraising opportunity for community events, youth athletic teams and scholarships.

The test drive is a Ford Drive 4 UR Community event, resulting in $20 donated by Ford Motor Company for every test drive taken.

Proceeds from the test drive will benefit the James S. Wildman Scholarship, as well as other organizations.