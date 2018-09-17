Grandview Grape stomp revived

“It was a great day,” said Kathy Viereck one of the participants Saturday in the annual Grandview Grape Stomp on the YVC campus.

The Stomp hasn’t really been annual. It ran through 2015 and was canceled for various reasons. About 50 people showed for the renewal of the competition.

There were eight 3-person teams, more kids than adults. The top juice producers over three minutes were declared the winners.

The top adult team was Wine Not. That trio stomped out 33 ounces.

But they were bested easily by the kid champs, Chicken Nuggets, which produced 80 ounces.

“We’re going to do it again next year, and we’re going to grow it,” Viereck said.

She added that the Grape Stomp is simply a fun event sponsored by the Grandview Chamber of Commerce.