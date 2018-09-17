Granger sets flu shot clinic

Granger Immediate Care is hosting a flu shot clinic on Saturday, September 22, from noon to 4 p.m. at 115 Sunnyside Avenue, Suite A, in Granger.



Most Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic medical sites throughout the Yakima Valley are now offering flu shot clinics, at which patients and community members can drop by without an appointment and get their flu shot for $20.

Flu vaccinations are encouraged for everyone ages 6 months and older, you do not have to be a patient of Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic to take advantage of the flu clinic hours.