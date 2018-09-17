Grizzlies drop heart-breaker to state champs

The defending 4A State champion Richland Bombers narrowly got away with a 28-27 victory against Sunnyside High School at Clem Senn Field on Friday.

Grandview improved its record to 3-0 with a 17-14 win at Quincy the same night, and Sunnyside Christian defeated the Touchet Indians in Granger 60-14 on Thursday.

Mabton fell 48-8 to host Brewster on Friday.

Richland 28, Sunnyside 27

Friday’s game was filled with intensity between the Grizzlies and Bombers, but the home team never gave up.

It was a true battle of wills to the very end, when Sunnyside tried to eke out the win for itself with a two-point conversion.

Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, the officials called the attempt short of the goal line by mere inches.

The home crowd was in an uproar, believing it was one of many bad calls.

The first quarter started with a Richland touchdown.

It took the Grizzlies a while longer than anticipated to equalize the game at 7-7, but they got there.

Mike Rivera was believed to have scored for Sunnyside on the first play of the first drive. But, after he ran the length of more than half the field, the officials call the first disputed penalty.

The Grizzlies took their lumps and paced themselves as they drew within scoring range before quarterback Derrick Escamilla scored The back-and-forth for the next couple of drives resulted in a couple of injuries for both sides, but neither of the players was out for long.

Richland made its way back to the end zone before the buzzer ending the quarter sounded to lead 14-7 going into the second stanza.

In the second quarter, the Bombers scored again for a 21-7 advantage, halting any offensive momentum Sunnyside may have had.

In the third quarter, the teams scratched and clawed one another some more, each tacking another touchdown on the board.

Richland led 28-14, but the home team found it had more fuel in the tank, and a sense of determination resulted in two more touchdowns before the final push for that one moment, the failed two-point conversion, would decide the game in favor of the visitors.

Escamilla carried the ball 24 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 17-of-26 passes for 198 yards and was intercepted twice.

The other two touchdowns were the result of two catches by Mike Rivera. He hauled in 10 catches to collect 148 yards.

Art Fernandez was Escamilla’s go-to man on the ground with 17 carries for 150 yards.

Fabian Chavez ran the ball four times for 14 yards, and Marcus Maldonado gained 6 yards on two totes.

Jonny Sanchez had two receptions for 25 yards, and Isaac Briones collected two throws for 18 yards.

The Grizzlies dominated the field with 340 rushing yards and 198 yards from the air, while Richland had 184 on the ground and 183 passing.

Grandview 17, Quincy 14

The Greyhounds didn’t easily win Friday’s match-up against the Jackrabbits, having to dig themselves out of a 0-14 deficit.

Quincy led the game 14-0 at the end of the first stanza, and Grandview got its first score, a 3-point field goal by Diego Cuevas from 35 yards, in the second stanza to end the first half 3-14.

It was a push by the leading running back, Christian Gomez, that gave the Greyhounds the win.

He scored on a 14-yard carry, and a 3-yard scamper. He tallied 22 carries overall for 86 yards.

Quarterback Rocco Parrish hit his mark 15-of-25 times from the air for 120 yards. He kept the ball four times for 11 yards.

Receivers Ferrell Medina had 7 catches for 41 yards, Monti Ruiz had 5 for 26, Alex Douglas hauled in two for 13 and D.J. Saunders had a 5-yard catch.

Touchet 14, Sunnyside Christian 60

The Knights results were not submitted as of press time.

Mabton 8, Brewster 48

The Vikings were drubbed for the second week in a row.