John Gilbert Herrera, 42, of Grandview, Wash. died Sept. 11, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash.

He was born in French Camp, Calif. on April 6, 1976.

A Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, from 1-4 p.m. at the Granger Lions Club, 109 E. A St. in Granger, Wash.

