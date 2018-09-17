John Gilbert Herrera, 42, of Grandview, Wash. died Sept. 11, 2018 in Sunnyside, Wash.
He was born in French Camp, Calif. on April 6, 1976.
A Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, from 1-4 p.m. at the Granger Lions Club, 109 E. A St. in Granger, Wash.
Those wishing to sign John’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment