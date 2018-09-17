Lonesome 300 game

Credit: Courtesy of Rob Rice
Tanner Schaneman is presented a check from Valley Lanes by Sue Rice after rolling a perfect 300 game last month. It was the first 300 game bowled during the 2017-18 season, on the last night of the summer league.
