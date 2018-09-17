Mayor Julia Hart recognized

Sunnyside Mayor Julia Hart has received the Certificate of Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities.

It was awarded after more attending more than 30 hours of seminars and workshops about conducting city affairs. She was excited to receive it.

“The lessons learned in AWC seminars and workshops will help us to be up to date on changes in state and to share ideas with other leaders,” she said.

Hart is in her third year on City Council and has been Mayor since Jan. 1. She said the certificate takes a little of the sting out of a recent letter to the editor that was critical of her handling of a recent meeting.

“Criticism is part of the job,” Hart said. “But there are people who’ve told me they like the job I’m doing.”

“The purpose of going to the workshops and seminars is to better do what I need to do for the city and its people,” Hart added.

Hart said the reason is taking another look at the marijuana question is that people speaking out in favor of legalizing it are contacting her in bigger than those who are adamant about keeping the city’s ban.