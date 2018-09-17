New Miss Sunnyside crowned

Photo by Jennie McGhan
2017-18 Miss Sunnyside Janessa Frank crowns 2018-19 Miss Sunnyside Cinthia Santiago Villanueva at Saturday’s pageant.
