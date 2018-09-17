Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

september 13

Juvenile problem on West Second Street.

Abandoned vehicle on West Second Street.

Animal problem on North Euclid Road.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Animal problem on Arteaga Circle.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road at West Fourth Street.

GRANGER POLICE

september 13

Assist agency on East B Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East D Street.

Non-injury crash on E Avenue at Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on East First Street.

MABTON POLICE

september 13

Assist agency on Scoon Road at Independence Road.

SUNNYSIDE ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

september 11

Juan C. Gonzalez, DOB 12/23/87, first-degree driving while license suspended, Department of Corrections contract, driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and first-degree driving while license suspended.

Corrine Rodriguez, DOB 01/27/61, second-degree attempted theft.

Jose C. Bravo, DOB 01/14/95, Sunnyside court commitment.

Rolando R. Alvarez, DOB 04/05/94, Sunnyside court commitment.

Jose R. Carreon, DOB 04/21/91, Grandview court commitment and Sunnyside court commitment.

Antonio Gomez, DOB 01/29/92, third-degree driving while license suspended and ignition interlock violation.

Alfonso L. Murillo, DOB 10/26/97, Sunnyside court commitment.

Regino Landeros, DOB 01/01/77, Sunnyside court commitment.

Jonathan M. Garza, DOB 06/04/83, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Jose A. Linares Rivera, DOB 12/07/89, Sunnyside court commitment.

Jose P. Linares-Rivera, DOB 12/07/89, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

september 12

Eric Martinez, DOB 03/07/00, hit-and-run unattended vehicle, minor in possession and/or consumption and driving without a valid operator’s license.

Jason M. Espinoza, DOB 01/14/82, second-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, third-degree malicious mischief and drug paraphernalia violation.

Juan Zuniga, DOB 10/14/91, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Kelly L. McLemore, DOB 10/23/85, drug paraphernalia violation, investigation and knowingly making a false statement.

Francisco Huerta, DOB 07/10/88, Department of Corrections contract and investigation.

SUNNYSIDE fire

September 11

Aid call on South 16th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

september 12

Aid call on Wing Hill Road, Grandview. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Port Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

Aid call on Ray Road. No transport.

Lift assist on Federal Way.

Aid call on South Ninth Street, Yakima. Canceled.

september 13

Odor problem on West Grandview Avenue investigated. Burnt plastic.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

september 13

Welfare check on Harvest Place.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima County Jail.

Animal problem on South 10th Street.

Animal problem on Ann Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Welfare check on Washout Road.

Animal problem on Woods Road.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on Southwest Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Resident complaint on Yakima Valley Highway.

Civil matter on South 13th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Hill at Wells Road.

Assist agency on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Assist resident on Cascade Way.

Traffic hazard on Columbia Avenue.

Resident complaint on Tacoma Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Taylor Street.

Assist agency on Scoon Road at Independence Road.

Business alarm on Washington Court.

Assist resident on McBride Street.

Vehicle theft on East Edison Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Threats on Homer Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Allen Road.

september 14

Suspicious circumstance on Grant Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street.

Traffic offense on East Zillah Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Eighth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

september 13

Unwanted guest on East Second Street.

Assist agency on Hoffer Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

Assist resident on South Wasco Avenue.

Residential alarm on West Eighth Street.

Assault on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

september 13

Suspicious circumstance on Burke Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Highland Drive, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Donald Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Assist agency on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Civil matter on North Track Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Roza Drive at Highland Drive, Zillah.

Juvenile problem on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Information on Homer Street, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on Scoon Road at Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Hit-and-run crash on Van Belle Road at Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Malicious mischief on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle prowl on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

september 14

Assist resident on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Hornby Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

september 13

Theft on Ann Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Cutler Way.

Assist agency on South Toppenish Avenue.

Assist agency on Washington Avenue.

Harassment on First Avenue.

september 14

Wanted person on Sixth Street.