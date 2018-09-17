Prosser woman hurt in crash

A Prosser woman was injured Friday afternoon when her car was in a 3-vehicle crash near Paterson.

According to Trooper C. Williams of the Washington State Patrol, the collision took place at Milepost 8.5, or the intersection of SR-221 and Gwinn Road.

Williams said drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

According to Williams, Jose A. Rojas, 65, of Wapato, driving a white 2003 Ford 350 pickup caused the crash with “negligent driving.”

He was not injured. He was wearing a proper safety restraint.

According to Williams, Larna G. Munn, 78, of Prosser was southbound on 221 at the intersection. There was a blue 1998 Peterbilt semi with tandem trailer northbound, driven by Jorge Aguirre, 33, of Prosser, he said.

Munn, trying to make a left turn, stopped for the truck, and the Rojas pickup struck her red 2014 Grand Cherokee SUV from behind, Williams said.

The force of the impact caused the Munn vehicle to strike the truck.

Munn was properly restrained, but she was injured and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital in Prosser.

Aguirre, who was employing a proper safety restraint, was not injured.

The Rojas and Munn vehicles were removed from the scene by Halls Chevrolet Towing. The Peterbilt was driven from the scene with reportable damage.

Williams said Rojas was cited for negligent driving, following too close, speed too fast.