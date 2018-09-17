Santos G. Martinez, 92, long-time Sunnyside resident, passed away peacefully Friday Sept. 14, 2018, surrounded by all her loving family.

Santos G. Martinez was born in Shelby, Texas on Nov. 5, 1925. At a young age, she met the love of her life Nasario Martinez, they married on June 6, 1942. She, alongside her husband, migrated all across the United States, working agricultural until finally settling down and making their home in Sunnyside, Wash. in 1953.

Together, they had 24 children and leave a legacy that will not be forgotten by those that knew her.

She will be greatly missed by all.

Nasario and Santos Martinez were self-employed farmers up until the early 1990’s. Most recently, Santos worked for Community Services Volunteer a transportation specialist. She worked up until October of 2017. She loved getting up early, making her rounds at the nursing homes and going to homes visiting her lifelong friends.

She cherished time spent with her loving family, reading her Bible, listening to music and also, when time allowed, she would make time to attend her great grandchildren’s school functions. She also worked for the RSVP Program for 42 years. Santos was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Santos is survived by 13 children, Nasario (Gloria) Martinez of Seattle Wash.; Frank Sr. (Margaret) Martinez, Jose (Janie) Martinez, Mary Aurora Martinez, Rosa (Luis) Gudino, Rudy (Elvia) Martinez, Carmen (Felix) Barrera, Sandra (John) Martinez, Rachel (Ray) Romero, Irene (Luis) Sanchez, Roy Martinez, Lina Gutierrez all of Sunnyside Wash.; Homer (Maria) Martinez of Kennewick, Wash.; and Maria (Terry) Alaniz of Grandview, Wash., as well as daughter-in-law Mary Martinez of Quincy Wash. She is also survived by 75 grandchildren, 148 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Jose and Rosalia Gutierrez, husband Nasario Martinez Sr., adult son Juan Martinez Sr. of Quincy, Wash., eight infant sons, two infant daughters, one grandson, one granddaughter, one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Gustavo Gutierrez and Vicente Gutierrez of Sunnyside, Wash.; and a sister, Fabiana Perales of Toppenish, Wash.

The family would like to give thanks to Leslie from Hospice for her continued support during this difficult time, and, also a special thanks to our sister Carmen and husband Felix Barrera that opened their home to our momma and our large extended family, they did their best to accommodate the family and fulfilled her last wishes. She went in peace.

Viewing and Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, from 4-8 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Burial will be at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside under the direction of Valley Hills Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Reception to follow for those wishing to attend.